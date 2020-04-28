Late Notices

Charles Davis Jr.

Charles "Chuck" Davis Jr., 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Seth L. Howard

Seth L. Howard, 11, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

James H. Tittsworth

Jimmy "J.T." Tittsworth, 45, of St. Joseph, passed away April 27, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.