Late Notices

Kimberly Anderson

CAMERON, Mo. Kimberly Anderson, Cameron, MO, passed at her home in Cameron on April 25, 2021. Services pending at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Mary L. Leach

CAMERON, Mo. Mary Lou Leach, 85, of Cameron, passed away April 26, 2021. Services: 2 p.m., April 29, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Mary M. Lowrance

TARKIO, Mo. Mary Margaret Lowrance, 89, Tarkio, passed away April 24, 2021. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., April 28, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Open visitation 9 a.m. April 27, Davis Funeral Home. There is no family visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Bert D. Sherard

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Bert D. Sherard, age 90, passed away April 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. May 1, 2021 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Fairport Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Ruth Swartz

TULSA, Ok. Ruth Swartz, 86, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away, April 22, 2021. Visitation will be at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. April 30, and the funeral will be at 10am Saturday May 1st, burial to follow Memorial Park Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.