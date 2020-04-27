Late Notices
Joyce M.
(Barnett) Allen
Joyce M. (Barnett) Allen, 65, formerly of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Private family graveside service: Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, South of Stewartsville.
More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Mary L. Farris
FAUCETT, Mo. Mary Lee Farris, 102, Faucett, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Private Farewell Services: Faucett Cemetery.
Mrs. Farris room will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Barbara A.
(Bell) Goebel
WINSTON, Mo. Barbara A. (Bell) Goebel, 62, of Winston, passed away April 21, 2020.
Services are pending.
Arrangements: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Vincent Hernandez
Vincent Hernandez, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away April 25, 2020.
Arrangements: pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.