Late Notices
Larry Gilbert
Larry Gilbert, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.
Graveside funeral services: Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Vaughn Memorial Cemetery, Gilmore, Oklahoma.
Kathy Hasiak
Kathy Hasiak, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Prayer service: 6 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Alvin C. Hyder
Alvin Carl Hyder, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Kelsey Patterson
Kelsey Patterson, 27, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
John L. Thompson
John Louie Thompson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp funeral Home
Dylan S. A. Wiggington
Dylan Scott Allen Wiggington, 26, of St. Joseph, passed away April 23, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
