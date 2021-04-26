Late Notices

Larry Gilbert

Larry Gilbert, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.

Graveside funeral services: Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Vaughn Memorial Cemetery, Gilmore, Oklahoma.

Kathy Hasiak

Kathy Hasiak, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.

Prayer service: 6 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Alvin C. Hyder

Alvin Carl Hyder, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Kelsey Patterson

Kelsey Patterson, 27, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

John L. Thompson

John Louie Thompson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp funeral Home

Dylan S. A. Wiggington

Dylan Scott Allen Wiggington, 26, of St. Joseph, passed away April 23, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

