Late Notices
Troy L. Allen
Troy Lee Allen, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Virginia M. Rader
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Virginia M. Rader, 89, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
Graveside Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Margaret K. Utt
CAMERON, Mo. Margaret Kay Utt, 79, formerly of Cameron, passed away April 25, 2020.
Services are pending.
Arrangements: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.