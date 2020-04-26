Late Notices

Troy L. Allen

Troy Lee Allen, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Virginia M. Rader

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Virginia M. Rader, 89, died Friday, April 24, 2020.

Graveside Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Margaret K. Utt

CAMERON, Mo. Margaret Kay Utt, 79, formerly of Cameron, passed away April 25, 2020.

Services are pending.

Arrangements: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.