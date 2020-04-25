Late Notices

Mary L. Farris

FAUCETT, Mo. Mary Lee Farris, 102, Faucett, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Private Farewell Services: Faucett Cemetery.

Mrs. Farris room will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Barbara A. Goebel

WINSTON, Mo. Barbara A. (Bell) Goebel, 62, of Winston, passed away April 21, 2020.

Services are pending.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Shirley A. Laughlin

MARYVILLE, Mo. Shirley A. Laughlin, 85, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the University of Kansas Hospital, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Mrs. Laughlin has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church, in Maryville.

Larry L.

Little Bear Taff

Blythedale, Mo. Larry L. Little Bear Taff, 69, Blythedale, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Private family graveside services and burial: Goshen Cemetery, Princeton, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, with a 10 person limit in the building, due to the COVID-19 mandate. For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Mary E. Williamson

CAMERON, Mo. Mary Elizabeth Williamson, 72, of Cameron, passed away April 23, 2020, at her home.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For more information, please visit: www.polandthompson.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.