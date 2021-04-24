Late Notices

Melody Beery

HIAWATHA, Kan. Lorraine Bechtold, 98, of Hiawatha, died late Thursday evening, April 22, 2021, at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service & livestreaming information.

Loretta Joyce

(Bradley) Brooks

Loretta Joyce (Bradley) Brooks, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. Open visitation 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Larry Gilbert

Larry Gilbert, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Arrangements are pending under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Cody D. Grace

Cody Dustin Grace 26, of St. Joseph, passed away April 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Katelynn Hasiak

Katelynn "Kathy" Hasiak 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ernest Wesley

Hawkins, IV

Ernest Wesley Hawkins, IV, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Paul D. Ingram

Paul D. Ingram, 42, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information.

Saundra Moutray

Saundra Moutray, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.