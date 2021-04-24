Late Notices
Melody Beery
HIAWATHA, Kan. Lorraine Bechtold, 98, of Hiawatha, died late Thursday evening, April 22, 2021, at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service & livestreaming information.
Loretta Joyce
(Bradley) Brooks
Loretta Joyce (Bradley) Brooks, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. Open visitation 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Larry Gilbert
Larry Gilbert, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Arrangements are pending under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Cody D. Grace
Cody Dustin Grace 26, of St. Joseph, passed away April 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Katelynn Hasiak
Katelynn "Kathy" Hasiak 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Ernest Wesley
Hawkins, IV
Ernest Wesley Hawkins, IV, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paul D. Ingram
Paul D. Ingram, 42, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information.
Saundra Moutray
Saundra Moutray, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.