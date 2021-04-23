Late Notices

Melody Beery

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Melody Ann Beery, 64, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away April 21, 2021. Melody has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. April 24 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, with a short service beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday. Inurnment will be held at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Dean Green

CAMERON, Mo. Dean Green, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on April 21. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

Delores L. Mann

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Delores "Dee" L. (Dixon) Mann - age 85 of Independence, Missouri, passed away April 20, 2021. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.

Ava L. Matthews

Ava L. Matthews 68, of St. Joseph, passed away April 22, 2021, at Highland, Kansas health care facility. Funeral services: 2:00 pm April 27, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home Visitation: 6 to p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

Larry Owens

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Larry Owens, 73, passed away April 14, 2021. Graveside service: April 24, 2021, 1 p.m., Richardson Cemetery, Laredo. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Betty J L Poteet

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Betty Jean Lacy Poteet, 86, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away April 18. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. April 26 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Hobbs Cemetery, Eagleville. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Marie Proctor

ROCK PORT, Mo. Marie Proctor, 75, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away April 21, 2021. Memorial Service: 10 a.m. April 26, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Open visitation begins 10 a.m. April 25, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Arthur A. Thompson

Arthur A. Thompson, 78, St. Joseph, passed away April 22, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.