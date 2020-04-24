Late Notices
Earnest C. Bell
MOORE, Okla. Earnest C. Bell, 88, of Norman, Oklahoma, passed away April 21, 2020.
Services are pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.
Linda S. Duke
CAMERON, Mo. Linda Sue Duke, 73, of Cameron, passed away April 21, 2020.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information: www.polandthompson.com.
Jane E. Edwards
Jane E. Edwards, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Clyde Reece Hulet
MCFALL, Mo. Clyde Reece Hulet, 94, McFall, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Private family graveside services and burial with Military Rites: Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Friends may call from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, with a 10 person limit in the building due to the COVID-19 mandate.
www.robersonfuneral home.com
Bill Mann
GOWER, Mo. Glenn Bill Mann, 87, of Gower, passed away April 22, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Billy M. Sharp
CAMERON, Mo. Billy Max Bill Sharp, 93, of Cameron, passed away April 22, 2020.
Services: pending at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.