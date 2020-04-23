Late Notices
Ashley M Harder
RICHMOND, Mo. Ashley M Harder, 32, of Richmond, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Mary Ellen Hughes
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Mary Ellen Hughes, 89, Pattonsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Private family graveside services and burial: Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
There is no scheduled family visitation
For more information, please visit:
www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.