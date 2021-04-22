Late Notices
Marcus E. Newkirk
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Marcus Eugene Newkirk, Graveside Services will be 2 p.m April 25, 2021, at Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri, under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Ralph Sandlin Jr.
Ralph "Bud" Sandlin Jr. 85, of St. Joseph, passed away April 21, 2021. Funeral services: 2 p.m. April 26, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Rupp Funeral Home. Interment, Turner Cemetery, Wallace, Missouri. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
