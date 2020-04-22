Late Notices

Denny L. Holle

HIAWATHA, Kan. Denny L. Holle, 77, of rural Hiawatha, died Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, at his farm home, with family by his side.

Betty Lacy

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Betty Lacy, 93, Eagleville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Private family graveside services and burial: Hobbs Cemetery, Eagleville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Jo Ann Seyller

OREGON, Mo. Jo Ann Seyller, 86, of Oregon, passed away April 21, 2020, in Oregon.

Services: pending, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

L. Wayne Sutton

HALE, Mo. L. Wayne Sutton, 80, died Monday, April 20, 2020.

Graveside services: 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Patricia A. Wagner

HIAWATHA, Kan. Patricia A. Wagner, 84, of Hiawatha, died Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, with family by her side.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.