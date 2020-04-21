Late Notices
Patricia A. Brown
KING CITY, Mo. Patricia Ann Ellis Brown, 82, King City, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Private graveside services and burial: King City Cemetery, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Calvin C. Henry Jr.
UNION STAR, Mo. Calvin C. Henry Jr., 70, Union Star, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Helen N. Mona Konecne
HOPKINS, Mo. Helen N. Mona Konecne, 71, Hopkins, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Mrs. Konecne was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.
Jodi L. Owen
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Jodi Lynn Owen, 40, of Maysville, passed away April 16, 2020.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Thomas Roberts
Thomas Roberts, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away April 19, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.