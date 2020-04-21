Late Notices

Patricia A. Brown

KING CITY, Mo. Patricia Ann Ellis Brown, 82, King City, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Private graveside services and burial: King City Cemetery, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Calvin C. Henry Jr.

UNION STAR, Mo. Calvin C. Henry Jr., 70, Union Star, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Helen N. Mona Konecne

HOPKINS, Mo. Helen N. Mona Konecne, 71, Hopkins, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

Mrs. Konecne was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.

Jodi L. Owen

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Jodi Lynn Owen, 40, of Maysville, passed away April 16, 2020.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

For more information, please visit:

www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Thomas Roberts

Thomas Roberts, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away April 19, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.