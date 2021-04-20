Late Notices

James E. Bench

LATHROP, Mo. James Eric Bench, 48, of Lathrop, passed away at home, surrounded by his family. Memorial Service: 3 p.m., April 24, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Inurnment following at Packard Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Lloyd E. Cook

KING CITY, Mo. Lloyd E. Buster Cook, 93, King City, Missouri, passed away April 17, 2021. Buster has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment with Military Rites will be held at 2 p.m. April 24 in Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Open visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Georgian Harris

Georgian Harris, of St. Joseph, passed away April 19, 2020; the family will recieve friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, with Mass of Christian Burial noon Thursday, at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. arrangements pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Lori A. Harris

Lori A. Harris, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away April 18, 2021. Ms. Harris has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No Services scheduled at this time. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Kenneth Lee Kenny Hill

RAE, Mo. Kenneth Lee Kenny Hill, 70, of Rae, Missouri, passed away Sunday April 18. An open visitation with no family present will be from 1 to 7 p.m. April 22, 2021 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville, Missouri.

Geraldine M. Kinsley

HIAWATHA, Kan. Geraldine Marie Gerry Kinsley, 84, of Hiawatha, died April 17, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for Obituary/service and livestreaming information

Billy D. Lindsay

TARKIO, Mo. Billy Dean Lindsay, 80, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away April 17, 2021. Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 a.m. April 21, 2021, Home Cemetery, Tarkio. There is no family visitation. Open visitation begins 9 a.m., April 20, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

William J. Mason

William J. Bill Mason, 79, St. Joseph, passed away April 19, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Tyler Payne

Tyler Payne 22, passed away April 16, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.