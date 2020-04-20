Late Notices

Kelly R. Anderson

Kelly Renee Anderson, 35, of St. Joseph, passed away April 18, 2020.

Private family service with public livestream: 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Richard Drozd

Richard Rick Drozd, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary L. Goss

Mary L. Goss, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patricia M. Noland

Patricia Marie Noland, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

