Late Notices
Kelly R. Anderson
Kelly Renee Anderson, 35, of St. Joseph, passed away April 18, 2020.
Private family service with public livestream: 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Richard Drozd
Richard Rick Drozd, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary L. Goss
Mary L. Goss, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Patricia M. Noland
Patricia Marie Noland, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.