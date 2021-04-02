Late Notices

Eileen L. Bate

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Eileen L. Bate, 98, passed away March 31, 2021. Graveside services: April 6, 2021, 1 p.m., Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Marvin L. Estes

Marvin Lee Estes, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2021. A celebration of life: 2 p.m., April 10, 2021. Visitation: 1 p.m., prior to the service at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Virginia L. Hamilton

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. Virginia L. (Nagle) Hamilton 99, of Excelsior Springs, formerly St. Joseph, passed away on March 31, 2021, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri, Graveside Inurnment 1 p.m., April 8, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Kase Scott Roberts

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Kase Scott Roberts, infant, passed away March 13, 2021. Funeral services: April 5, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.