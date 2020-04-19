Late Notices
Mary Goss
Mary Goss, 98, St. Joseph, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Thomas W. Hughes
HOUSTON, Texas Thomas William Hughes, 71, Houston, formerly of St. Joseph, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Michael L. Kemna
GALLATIN, Mo. Michael LeRoy Kemna, 65, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away April 16, 2020.
Services: currently pending.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com.
David S. Piveral
HOPKINS, Mo. David S. Piveral 33, of Hopkins, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Hopkins Cemetery, under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Public visitation: Monday, April 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Cami M. Ramirez
Cami Marie Ramirez 53, of Saint Joseph, passed away April 18, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
James L. Roach
CAMERON, Mo. James Lee Roach, 83, of Cameron, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
Services: currently pending.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com.
Howard Van Pelt
BOLCKOW, Mo. Howard Van Pelt, 82, Bolckow, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
Arrangements: pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Gary Steve Warner
LUDLOW, Mo. Gary Steve Warner, 66, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Memorial services: will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.