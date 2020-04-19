Late Notices

Mary Goss

Mary Goss, 98, St. Joseph, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Thomas W. Hughes

HOUSTON, Texas Thomas William Hughes, 71, Houston, formerly of St. Joseph, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Michael L. Kemna

GALLATIN, Mo. Michael LeRoy Kemna, 65, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away April 16, 2020.

Services: currently pending.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com.

David S. Piveral

HOPKINS, Mo. David S. Piveral 33, of Hopkins, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Hopkins Cemetery, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Public visitation: Monday, April 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Cami M. Ramirez

Cami Marie Ramirez 53, of Saint Joseph, passed away April 18, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

James L. Roach

CAMERON, Mo. James Lee Roach, 83, of Cameron, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.

Services: currently pending.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com.

Howard Van Pelt

BOLCKOW, Mo. Howard Van Pelt, 82, Bolckow, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Arrangements: pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Gary Steve Warner

LUDLOW, Mo. Gary Steve Warner, 66, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Memorial services: will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.