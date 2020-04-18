Late Notices

Otto L. Scott Bennett

BETHANY, Mo. Otto L. Scott Bennett, 93, Bethany, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.

Private family graveside services and burial: Allen Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, with a 10 person limit in the building at a time, due to the COVID-19 mandate.

Arrangements: Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Shirley A. Simmons

HIGHLAND, Kan. Shirley A. Simmons, 75, of Highland, died April 15, 2020, in Wathena, Kansas.

