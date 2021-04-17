Late Notices
George E. Bascue
George E. "Butch" Bascue 81, of St. Joseph, passed away April 15, 2021. Funeral service 2 p.m., Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Monday. Interment; Faucett Cemetery.
Jeanne A. Bowman
GLADSTONE, Mo. Jeanne A. Bowman 57, Gladstone, Missouri, previously of Kansas City, passed away on April 15, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future pending date.
Floyd Boyer
CAMERON, Mo. Floyd "Terry" Boyer 80, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away April 16. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. April 21, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private graveside service and inurnment at Freeman-Kerns Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Patrick S. Bembrick
HIAWATHA, Kan. Patrick Stephen Bembrick, 52, of Hiawatha, formerly of Troy, died April 9, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service/livestreaming information
Doyle F. Landsdale, Jr.
BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. Doyle F. Landsdale, Jr., 67, passed away April 15, 2021. Visitation: April 21, 2021, 1 p.m., Breckenridge, Missouri. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Susan Warnes
GOWER, Mo. Susan Warnes, of Gower, Missouri, formerly of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away, April 14, 2021. Prayer Service: 1 p.m. May 8th at Frazier Baptist Church, Frazier, Missouri, with visitation following until 3 p.m. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
