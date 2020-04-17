Late Notices

Nancy A. Bothwell

WESTBORO, Mo. Nancy Ann (Tiemann) Bothwell, 51, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services are under the arrangement of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.

For more information, please visit:

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Lavoris Maxine

Corbet

HIAWATHA, Kan. Lavoris Maxine Corbet, 93, of Hiawatha, died April 12, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home, in Hiawatha.

For more information, please visit:

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Anne Campbell

Johnson

Anne Campbell Johnson, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Mrs. Johnsons room is open to the public 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Shirley A. McAsey

Shirley Angeline McAsey, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away April 16, 2020.

Private family funeral service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rupp Chapel.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Nancy A. McIntosh

HORTON, Kan. Nancy A. McIntosh, 64, of Horton, died April 11, 2020, at a Topeka, Kansas hospital.

For more information, please visit:

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.