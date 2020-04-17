Late Notices
Nancy A. Bothwell
WESTBORO, Mo. Nancy Ann (Tiemann) Bothwell, 51, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Services are under the arrangement of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Lavoris Maxine
Corbet
HIAWATHA, Kan. Lavoris Maxine Corbet, 93, of Hiawatha, died April 12, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home, in Hiawatha.
Anne Campbell
Johnson
Anne Campbell Johnson, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Mrs. Johnsons room is open to the public 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Shirley A. McAsey
Shirley Angeline McAsey, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away April 16, 2020.
Private family funeral service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rupp Chapel.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Nancy A. McIntosh
HORTON, Kan. Nancy A. McIntosh, 64, of Horton, died April 11, 2020, at a Topeka, Kansas hospital.
