Late Notices

Azariah Alphanso

Azariah Alphanso three month old son of Anaphen and Tina Alphanso passed at his home April 14th, arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

George E. Bascue

George E. Bascue 81, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his residence.

Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

Norma Foley

FOREST CITY, Mo. - Forest City, Mo.: Norma Foley, 79, passed away April 14, 2021. Services 2:00 pm Sunday, April 18, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Mo. Private family interment, 1:30 Monday, Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. A complete obituary will appear in Saturdays News Press and at chamberlainfuneral.com.

Melvin C. Gorman Sr.

Melvin C. Gorman Sr. 88, passed April 14, 2021 at a local hospital, arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St. Joseph

Helen I. Koch, RN

Helen Irene (Morgan) Koch, RN, 89 of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at a local hospital. Funeral service, 11:00 AM, Monday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday. Interment; Memorial Park Cemetery.

Betty J. Tuggle

RIDGVEWAY, Mo. - Betty J. Tuggle, 89, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away April 14, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19 at the United Methodist Church, Ridgeway, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.