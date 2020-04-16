Late Notices
Cobert K. Mac McDill
LATHROP, Mo. Cobert K. Mac McDill, 88, of Lathrop, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Carol J. Stanton
AGENCY, Mo. Carol Jean Stanton, 66, of Agency, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home.
Private funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. James Barnett officiating.
Open visitation: noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.