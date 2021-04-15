Late Notices

Gayle A. Bradley

TARKIO, Mo. Gayle Ann Bradley, 62, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away April 4, 2021. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 10 a.m., April 16, 2021, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Allan B. Carter

Allan Blaine Carter 69, of St. Joseph, passed away April 14, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Funeral Services 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.

Dixie Hales

HAMILTON, Mo. Dixie Hales, 90, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on April 13, 2021, in Liberty, Missouri. Obituary and Services - www.bramfuneralservices.com Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Leonard J. Kieser

EASTON, Mo. Leonard Joseph "Joe" Kieser 56, of Easton, Missouri, passed away on April 14, 2021 at his residence. Funeral service 2 p.m., Saturday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Nina J Liebel

ELWOOD, Kan. Nina J Liebel 59, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away April 13, 2021. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Funeral Services 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Lisa A. Sipes

HELENA, Mo. Lisa A. Sipes, Helena, Missouri, passed away April 14, 2021. Farewell Services Tuesday 10 am.. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Della M. Teel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Della Margaret (Helms) Teel, 84, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away April 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 17 at the United Methodist Church, Pattonsburg, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Ronald Lee Timmons

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Ronald Lee Timmons, 74, died April 13, 2021. Services: April 19, 2021, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Freda M. Walker

PRINCETON, Mo. Freda Maxine Walker, 95, Princeton, Missouri, passed away April 14, 2021. Funeral Services at 2 p.m. April 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Mary R. Wintjen

PITTSFIELD, Ill. Mary Roberta Wintjen, 72, Pittsfield, Illinois, passed away April 13, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., April 17, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday prior to the service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.