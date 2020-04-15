Late Notices
Dian Banks
OREGON, Mo. Dian (Ott) Banks, 70, passed away at an Oregon healthcare facility.
Services: pending, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, in Oregon.
For more information, please visit:
Connie L. Bonebrake
GOWER, Mo. Connie L. Bonebrake, 75, Gower, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gordon R. Burris
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Gordon R. Burris, 91, of Kansas City, died Monday April 13, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Phyllis Damon
Phyllis Damon, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside service and interment: 1:30 p.m. Thursday; April 16, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, in St. Joseph.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.