Dian Banks

OREGON, Mo. Dian (Ott) Banks, 70, passed away at an Oregon healthcare facility.

Services: pending, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, in Oregon.

Connie L. Bonebrake

GOWER, Mo. Connie L. Bonebrake, 75, Gower, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gordon R. Burris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Gordon R. Burris, 91, of Kansas City, died Monday April 13, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.

Phyllis Damon

Phyllis Damon, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside service and interment: 1:30 p.m. Thursday; April 16, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, in St. Joseph.

