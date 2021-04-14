Late Notices
Donald Carder
GALLATIN, Mo. Donald "Wayne" Carder - age 83, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away April 13, 2021. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Karen Gardner
ALBANY, Mo. Karen Gardner, 80, of Albany, Missouri, passed away April 10, 2021. Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m. April 16 at New Friendship Cemetery, Albany. Open calling hours: 3 to 7 p.m. April 15 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
Carolyn J. Hewitt
Carolyn Joan Hewitt 85, of St. Joseph, passed away April 12, 2021. Funeral services & public live stream 1 p.m. Saturday, the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
