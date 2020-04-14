Late Notices
Carol Derc
Carol Derc, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mary L. Malone
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Mary Louise Malone, 99, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Graveside services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Carol A. Tucker
GOWER, Mo. Carol Ann (McGrew) Tucker, 76, Gower, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.