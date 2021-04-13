Late Notices

Alice L. Breckenridge

CAMERON, Mo. - Alice L. Breckenridge, 85, Cameron, (formerly of King City) died April 12, 2021. Funeral Services at 11 a.m. April 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 a.m. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Patricia Chambers

Patricia "Pat" Chambers, 76, of St Joseph, passed away April 10, 2021. Ms. Chambers has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service: 6 p.m. April 20, 2021, Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials: Friends of the Animal Shelter. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Julia I. Kruse

FAIRVIEW, Kan. - Julia Ione Judy Kruse, 93, of Fairview, Kansas, died April 9. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com For obituary/ service and livestreaming information

Donald Stephen Park

DEARBORN, Mo. - Donald Stephen Park, 71, of Dearborn, Missouri, died April 9, 2021. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. with Memorial Service at 11 a.m. April 14 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton. Burial: Second Creek Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.

Vernon L. Robertson

AMITY, Mo. - Vernon Lee Robertson, 93, Amity, Missouri, died April 10, 2021. Funeral services will April 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Clarksdale Baptist Church, Clarksdale, Missouri. Christian Burial will follow with Full Military Honors at the Amity Cemetery, Amity. Visitation April 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri. turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Richard R. Smith

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Richard R. Smith, 80, Rock Port, died April 11, 2021. Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m., April 16, 2021, English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. There is no family visitation. Open visitation 9 a.m. April 15, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

