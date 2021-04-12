Late Notices
Della M. Harmon
Pattonsburg, Mo. Della M. Harmon, 76, Pattonsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Services will take place at a later date.
Mrs. Harmon was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.
Esperanza Martinez
Esperanza "Hope" Martinez, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Amy Morse
Amy Morse, 22, Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxtin Grace, 2, Anastasia Grace, 1, of St. Joseph, passed away at the result of a car accident Friday April 10, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
