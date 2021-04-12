Late Notices

Della M. Harmon

Pattonsburg, Mo. Della M. Harmon, 76, Pattonsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Services will take place at a later date.

Mrs. Harmon was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.

Esperanza Martinez

Esperanza "Hope" Martinez, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.

Amy Morse

Amy Morse, 22, Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxtin Grace, 2, Anastasia Grace, 1, of St. Joseph, passed away at the result of a car accident Friday April 10, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.