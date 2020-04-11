Late Notices

James E. Hendrix

James Eugene Hendrix, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Hendrix has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Arrangements for a memorial service at a later date are pending.

Clayton D. Judkins

Clayton D. Judkins, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donna J. Manley

CAMERON, Mo. Donna Jean Manley, 55, Cameron, passed away April 9, 2020.

Graveside services: 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, Missouri.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For more information, please visit:

www.polandthompson.com

Lorene I. Russell

KING CITY, Mo. Lorene Imogene Russell, 78, King City, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Lorene has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorial services and inurnment will be published and held at a later date.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.