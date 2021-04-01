Late Notices

Harlan Bauer

HIAWATHA, Kan. Harlan Bauer, 74, of Hiawatha, died March 27, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com For complete obituary & service information

Lisa A. Frizzell

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lisa Ann Frizzell, 61, passed away March 30, 2021. Service April 3, 2021, 11 a.m., Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Raymond E. Johnson

Raymond E. Johnson, 92, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2021. Graveside Services and Interment 3 p.m., Monday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1 to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests anyone attending visitation to wear a face mask.

Mary F. Rhyne

Mary F. Rhyne, 80, St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jackie W. Riddick

AGENCY, Mo. - Jackie W. Jack Riddick, 83, Agency, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Connie Smith

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Connie Smith, 67, of Plattsburg, Missouri passed away, March 30, 2021. Visitation: 6:30-8:00 p.m. April 5, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

James Alan Welch

PARNELL, Mo. James Alan Welch, 68, of Parnell, Missouri, passed away March 26, 2021. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. April 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell, Missouri. Mr. Welch has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.