Late Notices
Harlan Bauer
HIAWATHA, Kan. Harlan Bauer, 74, of Hiawatha, died March 27, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com For complete obituary & service information
Lisa A. Frizzell
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lisa Ann Frizzell, 61, passed away March 30, 2021. Service April 3, 2021, 11 a.m., Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Raymond E. Johnson
Raymond E. Johnson, 92, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2021. Graveside Services and Interment 3 p.m., Monday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1 to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests anyone attending visitation to wear a face mask.
Mary F. Rhyne
Mary F. Rhyne, 80, St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jackie W. Riddick
AGENCY, Mo. - Jackie W. Jack Riddick, 83, Agency, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Connie Smith
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Connie Smith, 67, of Plattsburg, Missouri passed away, March 30, 2021. Visitation: 6:30-8:00 p.m. April 5, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
James Alan Welch
PARNELL, Mo. James Alan Welch, 68, of Parnell, Missouri, passed away March 26, 2021. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. April 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell, Missouri. Mr. Welch has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.