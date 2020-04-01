Late Notices
Clyde C. Bozarth
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Clyde Carlyn Bozarth, 83, Pattonsburg, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.
Memorial visitation and service, with inurnment: Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg, to be scheduled and published at a later date.
For more information, please visit:
Helen L. Dixon
GALLATIN, Mo. Helen Louise Dixon, age 97, of Gallatin, and formerly of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away Sunday night, March 29, 2020
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
For more information, please visit:
Robert "Michael" Kennedy
Robert "Michael" Kennedy, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Patricia L. Lentz
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Patricia L. Patty Lentz, 70, of White Cloud, died unexpectedly, March 30, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.
For more information, please visit:
Michael B. Rivers
Michael B. Rivers, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.