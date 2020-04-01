Late Notices

Clyde C. Bozarth

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Clyde Carlyn Bozarth, 83, Pattonsburg, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Memorial visitation and service, with inurnment: Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg, to be scheduled and published at a later date.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Helen L. Dixon

GALLATIN, Mo. Helen Louise Dixon, age 97, of Gallatin, and formerly of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away Sunday night, March 29, 2020

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

For more information, please visit:

www.stithfamilyfunerals.com

Robert "Michael" Kennedy

Robert "Michael" Kennedy, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Patricia L. Lentz

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Patricia L. Patty Lentz, 70, of White Cloud, died unexpectedly, March 30, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.

For more information, please visit:

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Michael B. Rivers

Michael B. Rivers, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.