LENEXA, Kan. - Annette Obermier, 62, Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 16, 1958, in Montrose, Colorado, to Virgil and Betty (Lehman) Force.
Annette was caring, generous, and would do anything for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Vince Hernandez.
Survivors include: her daughter, Becky Brock (Pat); grandson, Will Brock; brothers, Toby Force (Carol), Tim Force; distant half-sister, Bina Schneider; nieces: Tammy Force, Chris Crouse (Ed), Taci Adkins; nephew, Tony Force (Laura); numerous cousins and extended family.
Farewell Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Cancer Action in Overland Park, Kansas, in memory of Annette.
Online guest book and full obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
