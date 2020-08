OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - William Oberle, 72, passed away Aug.6, 2020.

Friends and family may pay their respects 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. at Horigan Chapel at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.