O'Bannon, Norval 1931-2020

Wathena, Kansas, Norval "Dean" O'Bannon, 89, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born on January 24, 1931, in Alanthus Groove, Missouri, to Hugh Clifford and Vivian Marie (Ross) O'Bannon.

He served in the U.S. Navy before receiving a medical discharge.

Dean owned and operated a professional tree trimming service for 72 years and worked for Carnation retiring after 25 years. In his younger years he started his life as a farmer.

Dean married Marcella Jean Jensen O'Bannon. They later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Delvin LaVane O'Bannon and Brady Warren O'Bannon.

Survivors: his children, Dennis Dean O'Bannon, Colorado, Wanda Jean O'Bannon, Colorado, Jennita Marie O'Bannon Schultz, Nevada, Kristina Elaine O'Bannon James, Colorado, Darrin Martin Jensen O'Bannon, Colorado, Daniel LaVane O'Bannon, Colorado; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Delila Lee Paulus, Lois Ann Jones, and Shirley Voncile Simon; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

In Lieu of Flowers Memorials may be made to the Norval Dean O'Bannon Memorial Fund.

