Twila T. O'Banion, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was born Aug. 7, 1958, in St. Joseph, daughter of Darlene and Austin O'Banion.

She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1976, and worked at the ATT Call Center.

She loved car rides, traveling and sight seeing and helping others when in need.

She was a Christian.

Twila was preceded in death by brother, Anthony O'Banion and mother, Darlene Tina O'Banion.

Survivors include: father, Austin (Arleen) O'Banion, Saint Joseph; daughters: TiaLeigh Jo O'Banion, Mary Kate VandeLinde, Malachi VandeLinde, Keegan (Ervin) Perry, Jean (Michael) Wilson, Lacey Arredondo, Trinity (Clarence) Nichols, and Acacia (Joey) Stevenson; numerous borrowed children; and brother, James A. (Elsie) O'Banion of St. Joseph.

Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Clarence Nichols officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, Missouri, with mother, Darlene.

Memorials are requested to the Twila and Darlene Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.