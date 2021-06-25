Roger O'Banion, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Garden City, Missouri, son of Velma and Oren "Buddy" O'Banion. He graduated from South Nodaway High School served in the U.S. Air Force.
Roger was preceded in death by son, Preston "Pete" O'Banion, and his parents and sisters, Dorothy Williams and Rosie Adams.
Survivors include, children Heather O'Banion of Utah, Luke O'Banion, Trever O'Banion, Travis O'Banion, and Bridget O'Banion, all of St. Joseph.
Mr. O'Banion has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Keith Tercell officiating.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
