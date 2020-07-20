Darlene Tina O'Banion, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was born May 27, 1939, in Grant City, Missouri, daughter of the late Bessie Irene and Efton Hall.

She graduated from Redding High School and Missouri Western State College.

She worked at Methodist Hospital, then Heartland Regional Medical Center as a Registered Nurse.

She enjoyed painting, coloring and drawing, singing and her flowers.

She also enjoyed traveling to Branson and Disney.

She attended Trinity United Brethern Church.

Darlene was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Anthony O'Banion; and daughter, Twila T. O'Banion.

Survivors include: son, James A. (Elsie) O'Banion; granddaughters: Shantel O'Banion (Sandra Pearman), Kira O'Banion, Tialeigh O'Banion and Rylee Norgaard; brother, Galen Dean (Sharron) Hall; sisters, Arlene Ann (Jerry) Roach, and Vondene (Carl) Norgaard.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Clarence Nichols officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City with her daughter, Twila.

Memorials are requested to the Darlene and Twila O'Banion Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.