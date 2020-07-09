O'Banion, Bertha A. 1937-2020

Bertha A. O'Banion, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

She was born November 11, 1937 in Grant City, Missouri, to Chester and Opal (Thomas) King.

Bertha married Roy O'Banion April 28, 1957, he preceded her in death January 2, 2002.

She was a member of Trinity United Brethren Church, a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and did seamstress work out of her home.

Bertha's cookies and baking skills will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; granddaughter, Johnna Ann Muff; sister, Ada May Fletchall (Eugene); brother, Don L. King; brothers-in-law, Charles Stuck and Terry Wintjen.

Survivors include: daughter, Phyllis Muff (Johnny), grandsons, Christian (Danielle), Colby (Samantha Lough); great-grandchildren, Brandon Rudisill, Lillian Muff; sisters, Chesteen Stuck, Ruby Goff (Kenny), Mary Wintjen; sister-in-law, Vera King; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a donation, the family requests they be made to Trinity United Brethren Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.