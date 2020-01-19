O'Riley, Lila M. 1932-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Lila M. (Clements) O'Riley, 87, of Maryville, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, in Maryville.

Lila was born on July 24, 1932 in Whitesville, Missouri, to Clell and Helen E. (Weathermon) Clements.

She was a 1950 graduate of Pickering High School and attended one year at Gard Business College, in St. Joseph.

She was a billing clerk for Wyeth Warehouse & Wholesale Company.

While attending college, she was a nanny for the Bradley family of St. Joseph.

Lila was a member of the Pickering Methodist Church.

She married John L. O'Riley on March 16, 1989.

He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1997.

She was also preceded by: her parents; and two sisters, Belvadene Wiley and Sue Waldeier; niece, Staci McEnaney; and great-nephew, Bradie Clements.

Survivors include: her brother and sisters: Cleota (Gerald) Shell, St. Joseph, Jule (Louise) Clements, Maryville, Russell (Mary Kay) Clements, Maryville, Ruth Anna (Marvin) Florea, Maryville, Donald (Dorothy) Clements, Hopkins, Missouri, Richard Clements, Pickering, Missouri and Sherrie (Danny) McEnaney, Conception Junction, Missouri; two brothers-in-law, Marvin Wiley, Maryville and Larry Waldeier, Kansas City, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Price Funeral Home Chapel, Maryville.

Burial will follow in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family suggests memorials to the Pickering Methodist Church or Ascera Care Hospice.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.