Laura Rose Nunn, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 19, 2021, in St. Joseph.
She was born on April 20, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Helen (Weiss) Wallace.
Laura Rose graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph.
She loved her winters in Zapata, Texas, where she had the opportunities to fulfill her hobbies of quilting, sewing and crocheting. She also had a passion for travel, where her and her husband, Pat, visited numerous foreign countries and much of the continental United States.
She had a successful career with K-mart Corporation and retired in 1988.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Kathy Nunn; and her siblings.
She is survived by: her husband, Lloyd (Pat) Nunn of the home; two daughters, Patricia (Reed) Klein of Conroe, Texas abd Helen (Cliff) Means of Platte City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Eric Means of Greenville South Carolina and Laura Means of Parkville, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Rose Means and Georgia Ann Means.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
