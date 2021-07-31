Noyes, John R. Kearney, Neb.

John R. Noyes
KEARNEY, Neb. - John Robert Noyes, retired Sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, died at age 92 on July 22, 2021. He grew up in Troy, Kansas, and often shared memories of his youth. Notable was how he and the town's boys assisted in managing the day-to-day routines of a small town when the men went off to war during World War II. He pumped gas, delivered newspapers, became part of the fire department and ambulance crews, and assisted at a mortuary, owned by his brother-in law. He later worked for the Rural Electrification Administration (REA). The goal of the REA was to bring electricity to America's rural areas. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 359. A brick honors his love for democracy at the National World War 1 memorial in Kansas City, Missouri. He served faithfully and honorably as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol stationed at Troop H in St. Joseph for 32 years. Though he retired from the Patrol, his passion for service and protection was never extinguished.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and a daughter, Tammy Lynn Noyes.
He leaves his wife Sharlyn Bogner; daughters, Sheri Draper (Richard) and Phyllis Salanski (Steve); and son, Mike Noyes; grandchildren, Jennifer Hanneman (Casey), and Krista Sanderson, Douglas Salanski (Jillian) and Kristin Chandler (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Harper and Bennett Salanski and Olivia, Samuel, and Madelyn Chandler. Christopher, Carter, and Cara Sanderson.
Sharlyn's family had the cherished presence of John in their lives for the past 35 years. He leaves Cynthia Rowatt (Brock) and David Bogner (LisaKay); grandchildren, Lindsey Rowatt, Mercedes Powell (Casey) and Mazi Collison; great-grandchildren, McKinlee and Jayce Jensen, Emberlee and EV Powell, and Weslynn Collison.
John bequeathed his body to the University of Kansas School of Medicine under the direction of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. He requested no memorial service.
A celebration of life will take place when cremains are returned to his family.
The family kindly requests memorial donations be made to KU Medical Center Willed Body Program. Address: KU Medical Center 3901 Rainbow Blvd. MS 3038, Kansas City, KS 66160, or MASTERS - the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society. Address: The MASTERS 780 County Road 383, Whitewater, MO 63785.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
