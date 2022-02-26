LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Lois Ann Noyes, 87, Lee's Summit, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
She was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Whiting, Kansas, to Jerry and Pauline (Uber) Shellenberger.
She graduated from Wathena, Kansas, High School where she was Homecoming Queen. She also was named Queen of the Apple Blossom Parade in St. Joseph. Ann worked at Miller's Drugstore and the office of Dr. Totten in Wathena, then spent the rest of her career in banking, retiring as a personal banker at Commerce Bank.
Ann was an excellent seamstress and an avid flower gardener, who also sang in the Sweet Adelines and traveled with them for competitions. She was a longtime member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, where she was a deacon.
A good Nana to her grandchildren and good at taking care of others, Ann will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy Lynn Noyes; and siblings, Ed, Robert and Steve Shellenberger, and Mary Merriott.
She is survived by children, Sheri Draper (Richard), Phyllis Salanski (Steve), and Mike Noyes; grandchildren, Jennifer Hanneman (Casey), Krista Draper-Sanderson, Raymond Draper (Lysa), Douglas Salanski (Jillian), and Kristin Chandler (Jonathan); 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry Shellenberger (Phyllis).
Private Farewell Services and Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or North Area Special Olympics Missouri.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
