Melissa Kaye Novak, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born Oct. 23, 1953, in St. Joseph, daughter of Patsy F. Wisneski and Norbert Wisneski. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1971.
Melissa worked at Crossroads Correction as a corrections officer retiring after 17 years of service. She enjoyed collecting antiques, taking care of her yard, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She adored her beloved dog "Scruffy".
Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Norbert George Wisneski, and sister, Barb Herbison.
Survivors include: mother, Patsy Wisneski of St. Joseph; daughters, Brae Novak, Kansas City, Missouri, and Aure (Jeff) Carter, Wright City, Missouri; sister, Penny (Robert) Solomon; brothers, Michael, Joseph, Samuel, Robert, and Patrick Wisneski; three grandchildren: Katy and Kiera Carter, and Finola Novak.
There are no scheduled services at this time, she has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurnment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
