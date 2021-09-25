David Charles Novak, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in St. Joseph.
He was born Jan. 2, 1949, in St. Joseph, son of the late Berniece and Charles Novak.
He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1967, and served in the Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He worked at KUSN radio as a Disc Jockey and KQTV as Television Producer. While working at a Kearney, Nebraska television station, David starred in a program he created, called "Super Guy". David also had his own Commercial Television production company, and worked as the Church Administrator at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
David enjoyed taking long drives, air shows, parades, producing videos and commercials.
David was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan and was recently featured in a News-Press article on a surprise visit from the Chiefs Cheerleaders.
He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
David was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tim Novak.
Survivors include: sons, Sean Novak, St. Joseph, and Andrew (Cassie) Novak, Oak Harbor, Washington; brother, Ronald Novak, St. Joseph; former wife, Diana Peters of Whidby Island, Washington; grandson, Owen Wray Novak; and granddaughter, Tearney Ashley.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
