Gina Nothhouse, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

She was born Feb. 1, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Ralph and Mary (Young) Waters.

Gina married her beloved husband Jim Nothhouse Aug. 6, 1998. He survives of the home.

She was a unique soul with a contagious smile and an inspirational spark. Overflowing with a love for people, she possessed a magnetic personality that invited everyone in.

Gina enjoyed time with her family as well as traveling the globe with her husband and friends. She never met a stranger and was generous with all that she had.

While she was an entrepreneur at heart, with a long list of successful endeavors such as: The Movie Shack, Body Harmony and You Otta Be In Pictures, Gina also had opportunity to serve as a realtor for Sisson Realty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Waters.

Additional survivors include children, Amy Marks, Michael Marks, Gail Greer (Olen), Steve Marks (Brenda); grandchildren, Anna, Ledger and Aiya; sisters, Patricia "Patti" Seever (Mike), Delores "Dee" Waters, Aleesa Waters-Graham; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Service will also be live streamed online for those who cannot attend.

Flowers are welcome at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Noyes Home for Children are also welcome.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.