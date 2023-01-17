Norvell, Judith A. 1934-2023 Lathrop, Mo.

LATHROP, Mo. - Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell, 88, a longtime resident of Lathrop, Missouri, passed peacefully on Jan. 15, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, Missouri. Her death followed a diagnosis with cancer six days prior.

Judy was born June 29, 1934, in Holt, Missouri, the younger of two children of Cecil and Katherine (Powell) Bogart. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1952. Judy was united in marriage to Chester "Sonny" Norvell on Jan. 3, 1954, and they were blessed with two children, Cathy and Robert.

