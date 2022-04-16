Robert "Bob" Norton, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Born Dec. 19, 1946, to Robert Sr. and Geraldine Norton, Bob, the oldest of five children, learned early on the importance of leadership and responsibility to those we care about. He carried this philosophy throughout his life, and was devoted to his family and to leading companies for the success of the people who worked there.
Bob's path to business took a few turns, as he gathered knowledge at each bend in the road. After graduating from Central High School, he had a brief stint in junior college before admitting fun took precedence over studies. For his next adventure, Bob enlisted in the Air Force where he served in Phoenix, Arizona and Okinawa, Japan, before returning to St. Joseph and college. He buckled down and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Missouri Western State College and eventually earned his MBA from Northwest Missouri State University.
After college, he started a career in healthcare but soon found his footing in the meat harvesting and packing business. This kept him on the move to Iowa, Nebraska and beyond. His career led him back to St. Joseph, becoming the CEO of BioZyme Incorporated.
His path widened along the way and he started his family with two amazing sons, Jason (Genny) and Ryan (Caity).
Bob's family grew nicely in 1988, when he gained a beautiful daughter, Ashley, who he ultimately adopted in 2005. "Papa" Bob had five stellar grandchildren: Evan (Chelsea), Ava, Scarlett, Tripton and Pierce. He loved his children and all his family unequivocally, including his siblings: Tom (Robin) Norton, Mary Beth Alpers (Denny), Roxanne Lawson (Jeffrey) and Samuel Scott Norton (Pam).
In 2006, he married Lisa. Lisa brought Lynsey (Dalton) Whitacre with her to the family and Bob gained a bonus daughter. Bob's support for Lisa was tremendous and he stood beside her in all that she desired to do. Not always on the first try, but always. And she will forever be grateful for his love.
Bob's generosity was monumental and included service to colleagues and support for community. He was a long-time supporter of AFIA, United Way, Shriners, Missouri Western State University and Veterans Airlift Command.
A member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, Bob served on many committees and his philanthropy helped many people who never knew from where it came.
He believed that "Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously" - 2 Corinthians 9:6.
Bob was an incredibly generous man and his spirit of caring and generosity are ingrained in us all.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
Reception to follow at the church.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Veterans Airlift Command or Missouri Western State University Athletics.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.