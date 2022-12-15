PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Laura Mae Norton, 86, of Plattsburg Missouri, passed away peacefully Dec. 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 7, 1936, in Liberty Missouri, to Melvin W. and Edna Mae (Cone) Pendleton.

Laura Mae was a graduate of Plattsburg High School, Class of 1954. She worked for Hallmark Cards for 10 years as a proofreader and later for the Clinton County Recorder's Office as Deputy Clerk. Laura Mae was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsburg, Modern Study Club, a member of the 4-H Club of America where she was a leader and honored by being placed in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, a founding member and secretary/treasurer of the Clinton County Extension Council and Youth Building. She was also a member of Motor Maids of America and a founding Life Member of the Happy-Go-Lucky Motorcycle Club. Laura Mae was most proud of being a mother and loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents.

