PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Laura Mae Norton, 86, of Plattsburg Missouri, passed away peacefully Dec. 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 7, 1936, in Liberty Missouri, to Melvin W. and Edna Mae (Cone) Pendleton.
Laura Mae was a graduate of Plattsburg High School, Class of 1954. She worked for Hallmark Cards for 10 years as a proofreader and later for the Clinton County Recorder's Office as Deputy Clerk. Laura Mae was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsburg, Modern Study Club, a member of the 4-H Club of America where she was a leader and honored by being placed in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, a founding member and secretary/treasurer of the Clinton County Extension Council and Youth Building. She was also a member of Motor Maids of America and a founding Life Member of the Happy-Go-Lucky Motorcycle Club. Laura Mae was most proud of being a mother and loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley Rea Norton of Plattsburg; son, Bradford (Nina) Norton of Liberty; daughter, Brenda (Cory Wohlford) Norton of Plattsburg; daughter, Christina M. (Tyah L. Sartler) Norton of Muskego, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Kaitlynn Norton and Cameron Norton; sister, Mary Lou (Rowland) Gengelbach; brother, Roy E. (Lynda) Pendleton; many nieces and nephews and her beloved golden retriever, Penny.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, immediately followed by funeral services at noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsburg. Interment will be at the Brethren Church Cemetery north of Plattsburg after the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to the Plattsburg Pound Puppies. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.