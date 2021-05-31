Cherri Ann "Grandma GiGi" Norton, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, in St. Joseph.

She was born Jan. 19, 1954, in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School.

She loved children and had her own in-home day care for many years. She enjoyed the casino, garage sales, spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

She was a Christian.

Cherri was preceded in death by: father, Melvin Norton Sr.; son, Cresser Dilley, brothers, Melvin Norton Jr. and Billy Norton; and a sister, Peggy Farris.

Survivors include: daughter, Dannielle (Logan) Berry; sons, Danny (Sherry) Dilley Jr. and Shawn (Shelly) Dilley; and a sister, Paula Norton; grandchildren: Krissie, Jessica, Ryan, Danny III, Sara, Mercedes, Savannah and Dakota; 21 great grandchildren and two more on the way; and a life long friend, John Aldridge.

Graveside Funeral Services and Interment: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Westlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.