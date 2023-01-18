Katherine "Kathy" Eileen Northup, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born on April 4, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Richard Bolton and Roberta Anderson. Kathy graduated as valedictorian from Lafayette High School, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1977. She began her 38-year teaching career in South Page, Iowa. The following year, Kathy accepted a position with the St. Joseph School District teaching at Central High School where she remained until her retirement. Kathy married Michael Alan Northup on May 26, 1979.

