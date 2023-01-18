Katherine "Kathy" Eileen Northup, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born on April 4, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Richard Bolton and Roberta Anderson. Kathy graduated as valedictorian from Lafayette High School, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1977. She began her 38-year teaching career in South Page, Iowa. The following year, Kathy accepted a position with the St. Joseph School District teaching at Central High School where she remained until her retirement. Kathy married Michael Alan Northup on May 26, 1979.
While at Central, Kathy taught numerous courses including Ap-European History and IB-History. She enjoyed her role as a Student Government Sponsor, which involved organizing various events such as homecoming and the annual canned food drive. She was well known at Central for the student educational travel groups to Western Europe that she organized and sponsored for over a decade. Students and colleagues at Central would agree that teaching was Kathy's passion and calling in life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond "Gene" Anderson.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; mother, Roberta Anderson; sister, Patricia Bottorff (Jerry); brother, Gary Anderson (Mavis); nephew, Jared Bottorff; and nieces, Jessica and Cassandra Anderson.
Memorial Mass and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.